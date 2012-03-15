Reports: Carmelo Anthony Wanted To Be Traded, No One Listens To D'Antoni And The Knicks Are An Utter Joke

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

As the Knicks continue their descent into chaos and melodrama, a trio of reports detailing just how dysfunctional the franchise has become hit the Internet today.The highlights:



Carmelo Anthony told a “confidant” that he preferred to be traded after Monday’s loss to the Bulls, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post. Apparently, Carmelo and head coach Mike D’Antoni have never been on the same page. Carmelo was told D’Antoni would be fired after last season, but he never was. However, the two met last night and now Carmelo won’t make a formal trade request.

D’Antoni has lost the Knicks locker room and players are tuning him out, according to ESPN’s Chris Broussard. If he isn’t fired during the season, he won’t be brought back next year.

Carmelo has sabotaged the Knicks offence because he doesn’t trust D’Antoni, according to Broussard. Anthony pretty much drifts to his favourite spots on the floor and does his own thing, which destroys spacing and doesn’t allow Jeremy Lin to run the pick-and-roll successfully.

One of the people in owner James Dolan’s inner circle wants to trade Carmelo, according to Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. But it won’t happen.

Carmelo and Amar’e Stoudemire aren’t friends, and have an “awkward relationship,” according to the Post.

The Knicks!

The team has lost 8 of 10 games, and are currently on the outside of the playoff picture behind Milwaukee.

If they can put it together over the remaining 24 games, they should be able to sneak into the postseason in the soft Eastern Conference. But given the magnitude of the chaos in Knicksland, that seems unlikely.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.