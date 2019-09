The Knicks unveiled their new superstar (saviour ?) tonight, in their first game after the All-Star Break and their first with Brooklyn native Carmelo Anthony on the roster.



Here’s how they chose re-introduce Melo to the New York crowd.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

(Video via MSG Network)

And here’s his first bucket as Knick:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

