Carmelo Anthony Denies Ever Asking The Knicks To Trade Him

Photo: YouTube

Carmelo Anthony told reporters during Wednesday’s New York Knicks shootaround that he doesn’t want the team to trade him.”No, no, no, no. Let’s nip this in the bud right now. No.”



Like Deron Williams and other NBA stars before him, he’s sick of all these rumours coming from unnamed sources.

“I don’t know where that came from. I’m tired of hearing it. It came out this morning from I guess an anonymous source. I’m tired of anonymous sources. I don’t want to be traded. I don’t know where that foolishness came from, so let’s put a cap on that and make this the last time I hear about that.”

His comments come after a report earlier in the day stated he had told someone close to him he preferred if the team just traded him.

As trade rumours are wont to be, this may in fact be “foolishness,” as Carmelo says. This would make sense in that there are numerous NBA experts saying Mike D’Antoni’s days in New York are numbered, so Melo’s frustrations may soon be over.

Or he could’ve expressed his frustration that way and he’s now just upset it came out in public.

Either way, the Knicks are a huge mess right now and it doesn’t look like it’s getting better anytime soon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.