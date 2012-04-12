The Knicks' Devastating Loss To The Bulls Last Night Showed Why They'll Get No Where In The Playoffs

Photo: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In losing 98-86 to the Chicago Bulls Tuesday night, the New York Knicks showed why they have no shot of making any noise in the playoffs.Even though Derrick Rose sat out the game with an ankle injury, the Bulls dominated the Knicks in every facet.



The Bulls heavily out-rebounded the Knicks 51 to 33, mostly by picking up an amazing 18 offensive boards.

Chicago also drained nine three-pointers, blocked 10 shots, and forced 16 turnovers.

In simpler terms: the Knicks looked severely over-matched against the Bulls.

The big loss came as a surprise to some, as the Knicks were able to take down the Bulls by riding Carmelo Anthony’s masterful performance just two days prior.

What was ignored after that win was that Rose wasn’t himself and the Knicks needed both overtime and some lucky breaks, i.e. Tyson Chandler’s endless tip-outs, to come away victorious by only one point.

No matter how well Melo is playing lately with Amar’e Stoudemire out with an injury, the Bulls are a MUCH better team than the Knicks.

Carmelo played just as well Tuesday (29 points, 5 assists, and 4 steals on 11-of-19 shooting) as he did in the previous game versus Chicago, but the rest of his Knicks teammates didn’t step up.

Other than Melo the rest of the Knicks shot an abysmal 37 per cent from the floor and generally didn’t provide the Bulls defence with a tough matchup.

As things currently stand, the New York Knicks are the eight seed in the Eastern Conference, which would pit them against these same Chicago Bulls in the first round.

Tuesday night’s game is proof enough that the Knicks’ chances of getting past the Bulls, or anyone else, are slim to none.

