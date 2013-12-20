This Image Of The Knicks Bench After Andrea Bargnani Took The Dumbest Shot Of The Year Is Perfect

Andrea Bargnani took a dumb shot last night.

The Knicks were up two points with 12 seconds left when Bargnani took possession of a loose ball. If he simply stood still, got fouled, and made his free throws the Knicks would have won. Instead, he hoisted up a three-pointer, it missed, and the Bucks scored on the next possession to send the game to overtime.

“What is he doing?! What is he doing, folks? Why would he shoot the ball? Why?” MSG announcer Walt Clyde Frazier asked immediately after the shot.

The video:

The Knicks ended up winning in double overtime, but it should have been much, much easier.

After the shot, the MSG cameras cut to the Knicks bench — which was filled with shocked and appalled bystanders.

It’s a perfect summation of the shot. From Posting & Toasting’s Seth Rosenthal:

Now let’s ENHANCE to look at each individual guy.

Ray Felton, throwing his hands in the air:

Iman Shumpert, covering his face with a towel:

Random guy, scandalized:

Toure Murray, can’t even watch:

Metta World Peace, hangin out:

Cole Aldrich: ripping a towel in half:

