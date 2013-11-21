Three GIFs That Capture How Terrible The Knicks Are At Defence

The New York Knicks are technically only the third-worst defensive team in the NBA through the first 10 games.

But you’d be hard-pressed to find a team that makes more comically glaring defensive blunders.

They were a shaky defensive team last year, and did nothing in the offseason to address that weakness. In fact, they made it worse by trading for the notoriously defence-adverse Andrea Bargnani.

Then Tyson Chandler got hurt in early November, leaving them with only one serviceable interior defender — 35-year-old Kenyon Martin.

Bargnani and Amar’e Stoudemire — a pair of the worst interior defenders in the league — are trying to anchor the defence.

It has not gone well, as these three sad GIFs show.

1. Amar’e Stoudemire turns the wrong way:

2. Andrea Bargnani blocks a non-existent shot (via Bleacher Report):

3. Andrea Bargnani protects the rim (via Deadspin):

BONUS: They let Josh Smith stand directly below the basket by himself against the Pistons:

