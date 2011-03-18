The Knicks Are Basically The Same Team With Carmelo Anthony

Photo: AP

With the Knicks struggling, and the Nuggets winning, much is being made about the trade that sent Carmelo Anthony to New York.But a closer look at the numbers doesn’t show the Knicks struggling. Rather, the Knicks are…exactly the same.



Mark Cuban weighed in, saying Denver “hit a home run” with the deal, noting that that the Nuggets appear to be “more aggressive.” But in the Superstar Basketball Association, big names matter. And most people are more concerned with the Knicks 6-6 record since picking up ‘Melo.

If we look at the Knicks numbers both pre-‘Melo and with-‘Melo, it is not that the Knicks are struggling. It is that they haven’t changed…

With Anthony, the Knicks are making almost the exact same number of shots, have a nearly identical shooting percentage, are making the same number of three-pointers, and have almost the exact same number of assists, steals, and turnovers.

The Knicks might be missing centre Timofey Mozgov, as they are pulling down nearly two fewer rebounds per game. That is all on the defensive end as their offensive rebounds with ‘Melo (10.5) are nearly the same as before ‘Melo (10.4). They are also blocking 1.5 fewer shots per game.

But in the end, the Knicks’ scoring margin has actually increased by 1.1 points per game. So maybe they have just been unlucky with their 6-6 record with ‘Melo. But considering their record was just 28-26 before Anthony, and most of the numbers are unchanged, maybe the Knicks are just the same ole Knicks. Even with another superstar.

