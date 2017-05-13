Someone built a K'NEX machine that does the perfect water bottle flip

This very complex machine has one job — to flip a water bottle. Built entirely out of K’NEX, YouTuber Thibault Art has created something that gets the viral water bottle flipping challenge right.

It took 7 prototypes and over 4 months of construction. The machine is made up of 5,600 pieces and has 5 motors powering it.

