No Education Tech Startup Has Ever Raised This Much Money Before

Knewton, a customised learning experience for students, has raised a $33 million Series D round led by Founders Fund and Pearson.
Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and FirstMark Capital also contributed to the round.
A lot of startups have been disrupting the education sector, and Knewton’s news should give them a big vote of confidence. It’s the largest round ever raised by an education tech company.
Knewton uses patent-pending technology to create the best learning experience possible for every type of student. It takes into account a student’s personal strengths and weaknesses and tailors the material in real-time to meet their needs while also meeting course requirements.
Knewton will use the fresh capital to expand its product line to grades K-12 and partner with more universities and school districts. It will also grow its 70-person team.
Jose Ferreira founded Knewton in 2008. He was a former Kaplan executive.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.