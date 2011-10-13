No Education Tech Startup Has Ever Raised This Much Money Before

Knewton, a customised learning experience for students, has raised a $33 million Series D round led by Founders Fund and Pearson.



Accel Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners and FirstMark Capital also contributed to the round.

A lot of startups have been disrupting the education sector, and Knewton’s news should give them a big vote of confidence. It’s the largest round ever raised by an education tech company.

Knewton uses patent-pending technology to create the best learning experience possible for every type of student. It takes into account a student’s personal strengths and weaknesses and tailors the material in real-time to meet their needs while also meeting course requirements.

Knewton will use the fresh capital to expand its product line to grades K-12 and partner with more universities and school districts. It will also grow its 70-person team.

Jose Ferreira founded Knewton in 2008. He was a former Kaplan executive.

