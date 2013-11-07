Kmart Responds To Backlash Against Its Insane Extended Holiday Hours By Awkwardly Spamming Social Media

Kmart announced on Monday that it would be opening on Thanksgiving at 6 a.m. and staying open through Black Friday, not closing its doors for 41 hours.

The retail chain opened at 6 a.m. the previous three Thanksgivings but closed at 4 p.m. to allow workers to spend time with their families.

Kmart clearly was expecting an embrace of its extended hours, judging from how poorly it has been handling the onslaught of negative social media comments very well.

They tweeted out this awkwardly-phrased message to customers and employees:

@jennbrazen Kmart is staffing w/ teams & seasonal associates when possible, giving them opportunity to make extra money during holiday.

— Kmart (@Kmart) November 6, 2013

Adweek’s David Griner counted this response 150 times within the first 48 hours of Kmart’s announcement. There was even an instance where they accidentally typed “Sears” instead of Kmart — Sears is Kmart’s parent company and apparently employs the same social team.

The team eventually caught on and started making attempts at personalised messages, or at least adding a “the” before holiday at the end of their mass-produced tweet. This more recent one is a bit better, though it’s actually a reply to a defender of Kmart, who thinks businesses should make as much as they can during the holidays:

@Birddogrja Our decision to extend hours is based in part on fdbk from our Members, who sought more flex holiday in-store shopping times

— Kmart (@Kmart) November 6, 2013

