Kmart Shopper Finds Chilling Letter In Halloween Decorations Describing Chinese Factory

A woman found a chilling letter describing Chinese factory conditions in a box of Halloween decorations from Kmart. Julie Keith of Oregon bought the decorations over a year ago but decided to use them to decorate for her daughter’s birthday party in October.



Inside the box, she found a plea for help allegedly written by a Chinese factory worker in Masanjia labour Camp in Shenyang, reports The Oregonian.

Here’s an excerpt from the letter, grammatical mistakes included:

“If you occasionally buy this product, please kindly resend this letter to the World Human Right organisation. Thousands people here who are under the persecution of the Chinese Communist Party Government will thank and remember you forever.

People who work here have to work 15 hours a day without Saturday, Sunday break and any holidays. Otherwise, they will suffer torturement, beat and rude remark. Nearly no payment (10 yuan/1 month).

People who work here, suffer punishment 1-3 years averagely, but without Court Sentence (unlaw punishment). Many of them are Falun Gong practitioners, who are totally innocent people only because they have different believe to CCPG. They often suffer more punishment than others.”

10 yuan is equivalent to $1.61.

Keith handed over the letter to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, who are now investigating the letter and verifying its identity. Sears Holdings, which owns Kmart, is also investigating the factory.

For her part, Keith said she has nearly stopped buying products manufactured in China.

