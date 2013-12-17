The Sequel To Kmart's Insanely Popular 'Ship My Pants' Ad Features Characters From 'A Christmas Carol' [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:

Kmart has released a sequel to its extremely popular “Ship My Pants” ad from earlier this year (20 million YouTube views so far). The sequel, also from the agency Draftfcb, features characters from the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol” to show how Kmart’s home delivery service would have sounded in Victorian London.

McCann Worldgroup promoted Luca Lindner to president from his previous role as president of McCann Worldgroup Americas.

It appears consolidation in the cable industry might be on the way. Charter Communications is said to have offered to acquire Time Warner Cable for less than $US140 a share.

Coca-Cola has split its North American business into two units — Coca-Cola North America and Coca-Cola Refreshments — in order to allow independent franchisees to deliver drinks to merchants.

Ad Age takes a look at how marketers could benefit if this year’s Super Bowl is played in the snow.

iTunes Radio is focused on selling in-app ads, Adweek reports.

Cheil North America CEO Buzz Sawyer will leave the agency by the end of this year. The veteran ad man will be expanding his role at the Swedish digital school, Hyper Island.

Facebook will work with retailers to track when viewers who’ve seen a sponsored post then visit a brick-and-mortar store to make a purchase.

Audi will have a 60-second spot at the Super Bowl following the halftime show.

