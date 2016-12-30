Sears and Kmart are closing more stores -- see if your store is on the list

Sears just announced a fresh round of store closures.
The company told employees on Tuesday that it will close more than 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017, half a dozen employees told Business Insider.
Business Insider confirmed the closures with store employees at each location. We will add to this list as we confirm additional closures.
Kmart stores closing:
- Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama
- 2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama
- 3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California
- 1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida
- 501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida
- 19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida
- 2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida
- 1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida
- 2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida
- 4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida
- 111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida
- 2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky
- 1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky
- 14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky
- 1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky
- 3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky
- 2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland
- 9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York
- 250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia
- 731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia
- 5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington
- 1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia
Sears stores closing:
- Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky
- 1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia
- Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia
- Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York
- Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York
- 1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York
- Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts
This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.
