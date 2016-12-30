Sears and Kmart are closing more stores -- see if your store is on the list

Sears just announced a fresh round of store closures.

The company told employees on Tuesday that it will close more than 30 Sears and Kmart stores in early 2017, half a dozen employees told Business Insider.

Business Insider confirmed the closures with store employees at each location. We will add to this list as we confirm additional closures.

Kmart stores closing:

Jasper Mall, Jasper, Alabama

2003 US-280, Phenix City, Alabama

3001 Iowa Ave., Riverside, California

1801 NW US Hwy 19, Crystal River, Florida

501 N. Beneva Road, Sarasota, Florida

19400 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, Florida

2111 S. Federal Highway, Ft. Pierce, Florida

1501 Normandy Village Parkway, Jacksonville, Florida

2211 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, Florida

4955 Golden Gate Parkway, Naples, Florida

111 Town and Country Dr., Palatka, Florida

2815 West Parrish Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky

1501 Paris Pike, Georgetown, Kentucky

14662 N. US Highway 25 E, Corbin, Kentucky

1710 W. Highway 192, London, Kentucky

3010 Fort Campbell Blvd., Hopkinsville, Kentucky

2945 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky

222 North Point Blvd, Baltimore, Maryland

9 Plaza Way, Fairhaven, Massachusetts

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford, New York

250 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, West Virginia

731 Beverly Pike, Elkins, West Virginia

5132 Sixth Ave., Tacoma, Washington

1050 Division St., Parkersburg, West Virginia

Sears stores closing:

Kentucky Oaks Mall, Paducah, Kentucky

1901 S. Yale Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma

Town Center Mall, Charleston, West Virginia

Meadowbrook Mall, Bridgeport, West Virginia

Walden Galleria, Cheektowaga, New York

Boulevard Mall, Amherst, New York

1 Galleria Dr., Middletown, New York

Swansea Mall, Swansea, Massachusetts

This latest round of closures will bring the total number of stores that Sears has closed this fiscal year to more than 200.

Produced by Emma Fierberg. Original reporting by Hayley Peterson.

