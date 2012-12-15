Kmart Is Getting Slammed For A Tweet About The Newtown Shooting

Alaina McConnell, Kim Bhasin

Just hours after the horrifying massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, CT this morning, Kmart released this tweet:

Photo: Twitter

Not exactly the most appropriate time to stick in a promo plug, and outraged people let Kmart know that it wasn’t acceptable.

Reactions:

Kmart has since removed the hashtag #Fab15Toys and apologized.

Kmart sent us this statement explaining what happened:

“We wanted the participants in the Twitter party we had just halted to see our message of sympathy. The way you do that is by adding the hashtag for the Twitter party. It was absolutely not used for any promotional reasons, but simply to ensure the participants of the Twitter party were able to see our message of sympathy.”

