Kmart Isn't Dropping Its 'Ship My Pants' Puns Any Time Soon

We hope you like Kmart’s “Ship My Pants” and “Big Gas Savings” puns, because

the company decided to keep the agency behind those viral campaigns as its agency of record.

Since January, Kmart has been embroiled in a full-scale creative review.

Incumbent ad agency DraftFCB was in the running, but in a rather precarious situation. The shop, which has been with Kmart since 2007, spent most of this year without a CEO (and incoming chief Carter Murray won’t start until April), and it recently lost a string of big name clients including MillerCoors and S.C. Johnson. Furthermore, Kmart has been struggling financially and was in desperate need of a makeover.

Then in April, when final presentations in the review process were about to take place, DraftFCB emerged with a commercial that took off. Taking a surprising turn with potty humour puns, “Ship My Pants” went viral and has been seen almost 20 million times in less than four months.

DraftFCB has been desperately trying to make Kmart seem cool to a younger crowd, and it kept the ball rolling with the punny followup called “Big Gas Savings.” More recently, it released a “Yo Mama” joke commercial and a branded Kmart rap video.

So today Kmart reportedly pushed aside McCann and McGarryBowen in favour of its incumbent shop.

Kmart released a statement: “Kmart has concluded its agency review. DraftFCB will retain its AOR status as well as acquire additional responsibilities for our fashion business.”

According to Kantar Media, the retailer spent $US211 million on measured media last year.

