Kmart is closing 64 stores and laying off thousands of employees -- see if your local store is on the list

Kmart is closing 64 stores across 28 states.

Sears Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart, informed Kmart employees of the closures on Friday, according to local news reports and employees who spoke to Business Insider.

The stores that are closing will begin liquidation sales on September 22, and close by mid December, employees said.

Sears did not respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Separately on Friday, Seritage Growth Properties, a real-estate-investment trust that owns 235 Sears and Kmart stores, revealed in a filing that Sears had decided to terminate leases on 17 stores, meaning it would close those stores.

According to RBC Capital Markets analysts, all 17 closures are Kmart stores and they will close by January.Km

The new wave of closures follows Sears’ decision to shut down nearly 80 stores — most of which were Kmart stores — in July. Moody’s analysts warned last week that Kmart doesn’t have enough cash or access to cash to stay in business. Kmart has about 870 stores today, down from about 1,300 in 2012.

Here’s a full list of stores that will close in December, according to employees:

Kmart #3044: Lawton, OK

Kmart #3180: Merrillville, IN

Kmart #3241: Springfield, IL

Kmart #3320: Houma, LA

Kmart #3328: New Lenox, IL

Kmart #3355: Panama City, FL

Kmart #3359: Gardendale, AL

Kmart #3521: Binghamton, NY

Kmart #3556: Elkhart, IN

Kmart #3594: Chicago, IL

Kmart #3644: Nashville, TN

Kmart #3695: Sierra Vista, AZ

Kmart #3706: Wytheville, VA

Kmart #3754: Martinsville, VA

Kmart #3814: Kearney, NE

Kmart #4066: Jackson, MI

Kmart #4095: Joliet, IL

Kmart #4135: Augusta, GA

Kmart #4162: Salt Lake City, UT

Kmart #4175: Canton, OH

Kmart #4176: Cheektowaga, NY

Kmart #4439: Yakima, WA

Kmart #4700: Fenton, MI

Kmart #4717: Oak Ridge, TN

Kmart #4739: Clarksville, TN

Kmart #4772: Burnham, PA

Kmart #4781: Macomb, IL

Kmart #4837: Riverton, WY

Kmart #4845: Manistee, MI

Kmart #4851: Byron Center, MI

Kmart #4910: Mentor, OH

Kmart #4917: Thornton, CO

Kmart #4961: Burlington, NC

Kmart #4970: Memphis, TN

Kmart #4972: Lubbock, TX

Kmart #4984: Tinley Park, IL

Kmart #7024: Scottsbluff, NE

Kmart #7061: New Iberia, LA

Kmart #7077: Harlingen, TX

Kmart #7174: Pikeville, KY

Kmart #7205: Grand Rapids, MI

Kmart #7216: Moorhead, MN

Kmart #7306: Sioux Falls, SD

Kmart #7356: Jonesboro, AR

Kmart #7412: West Valley City, UT

Kmart #7478: Waipahu, HI

Kmart #7551: Indio, CA

Kmart #7560: Craig, CO

Kmart #7587: Fontana, CA

Kmart #7625: Los Angeles, CA

Kmart #7642: Natchez, MS

Kmart #7718: Hixson, TN

Kmart #7733: Alpena, MI

Kmart #7755: Deming, NM

Kmart #7775: Lafayette, IN

Kmart #7795: Abilene, TX

Kmart #9129: Mount Airy, NC

Kmart #9146: Great Barrington, MA

Kmart #9397: West Saint Paul, MN

Kmart #9571: Cullman, AL

Kmart #9586: Sault Saint Marie, MI

Kmart #9623: Springdale, AR

Kmart #9728: Smyrna, TN

Kmart #9751: Cody, WY

Do you work at a Kmart store that is closing? Reach out to this reporter at [email protected]

