SCUTTLEBUTT: Klout Has Raised ~ $30 Million From Kleiner Perkins At A $200 Million Valuation

Klout, the startup that calculates how socially influential you are on the web, has raised a heaping pile of capital — or so we hear from multiple sources.We hear from a source with 90% certainty that Klout has raised ~ $30 million at a $200 million valuation. Kleiner Perkins led the round with participation from IVP.



Four other involved sources gave no comment.

Klout was founded in 2008 by Joe Fernandez and Binh Tran. It previously raised $10 million from Kleiner Perkins, Greycroft Partners, ff Asset Management and angel investors.

We’re told the big excitement around Klout is its vision to become like people’s credit scores for the web.

You can also imagine advertisers champing at the bit to get their brands in front of the most socially influencial people. It already offers Klout Perks, or exclusive deals, for select members.

