Klout Has Access To A Ton Of Its Users' Data — Here's What It's Doing With It

Photo: Klout

Facebook has a profile for you. Twitter has a profile of you. Google+ has a profile of you, too.Klout, a “measure of your influence” on the Internet, has access to all of them. Klout users connect all those accounts to the site and whittle it all down to a score.



What do you get out of it?

Well, bragging rights, for one. There’s constant bickering, even in the Business Insider office, over whose Klout score is higher.

But you also get perks — which is the main purpose of your Klout score. The whole service is designed to connect “influencers” with brands and give those brands a way to spread the message organically.

Still, it’s a lot of information. What is Klout doing with it?

We sat down with Tim Mahlman, chief revenue officer of the company, to find out exactly what’s going on, at Business Insider’s Social Commerce Summit. Here’s what we learned:

Klout actually isn’t selling that data. It doesn’t sell access to your profile to advertisers or brands, even though it has a very complete picture of you.

But Klout is leaving the door open to trying new revenue models. Mahlman didn’t immediately strike down the idea of selling access to that data, but said the company intends to “keep the user first.”

The only thing brands have access to is the influencer’s Klout score. They don’t even have access to the topics he or she is influential about. Klout is the gatekeeper here — you can only get introductions through the company.

Klout is really interested in Pinterest. You can already connect with Twitter, Google+ and a bunch of other social networks, but it’s interested in connecting with social networks that are growing lightning fast, Mahlman said.

And here’s the full interview:

BUSINESS INSIDER: The first question I have to ask, I guess: is your Klout score really a measure of how much less influential you are than Justin Bieber on the Internet?

TIM MAHLMAN: Yeah, haha. Yep. For us, our vision is that everyone has clout. The beauty of it is that we actually have a vehicle with social media to be able to ingest that and be able to reward people with a score of their influence. For the first time, you now have the ability to explicitly highlight to someone what their true influence is — whether it’s a Justin Bieber or that mum of three in middle America. We’re trying to build a business that enables us to highlight that to people.

BI: I can see how that’s important for businesses, they want to pinpoint the influencers. Why is it important for the mum of three?

TM: One, it’s to recognise them for who they are, it’s an identifier that they can hold onto. When that mum is walking down the street, everyone else doesn’t recognise her, but when she’s online she’s really influential when it comes to deodorant or detergent. This allows us to recognise that and pull in that data for our algorithm and recognise who she is — and equate a score to that.

Our goal is to be able to introduce that woman to these brands and for them to have a relationship with these brands. Not from an advertising perspective, but from a pure customer relationship management perspective that says, P&G, meet middle America mum who’s influential when it comes to detergent. You two guys should meet. That’s the goal.