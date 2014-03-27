Social Influence Measurement Site Klout Acquired For $US200 Million

Klout via Instagram Klout employees pose beneath a lit-up logo in their office

Klout, a site that measures your influence on social media, has been acquired by Lithium Technologies for a deal valued at $US200 million between cash and stock, Fortune confirms.

There were reports of the sale back in February before any papers were signed, but the deal was hovering around the $US100 million mark. Lithium Technologies makes tools that brands can use to provide customer service on social networks and it’s gearing up for an IPO that could happen as early as this year.

The acquisition makes sense. It would be very helpful to brands to know how influential people tweeting about their products and services are. Klout gives social media users a score on a 100-point scale that measures their influence based on a secret algorithm.

In 2011, Klout raised a $US30 million funding round at a $US200 million valuation led by Kleiner Perkins.

