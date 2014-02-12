Social Influence Measurement Site Klout Is About To Be Sold For At Least $US100 Million

Joe Fernandez Klout Joe Fernandez, CEO of Klout

Klout, a site that measures your influence on social media, is about to be sold for at least $US100 million to Lithium technologies, according to Recode. The deal isn’t closed, but papers have been signed, according to the report.

Lithium Technologies makes tools that brands can use to provide customer service on social networks.

The acquisition makes sense. It would be very helpful to brands to know how influential people tweeting about their products and services are. Klout gives social media users a score on a 100-point scale that measures their influence based on a secret algorithm.

Klout denied to comment.

We’re digging for more information and will update this story shortly.

