Klouchebag Measures How Much Of An Asshat You Are On Twitter

Tom Scott, the creator of Klouchebag.

Klouchebag launched today to make a mockery of social score provider Klout and people on Twitter.This site, made by Tom Scott, operates like Klout. Type in your Twitter handle and it will reveal your score. The score will tell you “how much of an asshat you are.”



Says Scott, “I got annoyed with the fuss around Klout, the horrible social-game that assigns you a score based on how ‘influential’ you are online. This is the result.”

Your Klouchebag score is determined by a few factors: Anger, Retweet Abuse, Social Apps and English Misuse.

It’s been tweeted around all morning by the likes of IA Ventures Partner Roger Ehrenberg and Fortune’s Dan Primack.

I tested my score, which was ashamedly high. Apparently I use too many ! in tweets and I retweet others too much. The outcome? I’m a 54, and “A Bit Of A Douchebag.”

My Klout score is still higher though, at 62. Phew.

