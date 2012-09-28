A Soccer Star Scores A Goal With His Hand, Tells The Ref To Disallow It

German soccer legend Miroslav Klose is still playing for Italian club Lazio at the relatively ancient age of 34 years old.



He earned himself all sorts of karma on Tuesday when he admitted to the referee that he scored a goal with an illegal hand ball. His team went on to lose 3-0.

Here’s the video or the goal, the initial outrage, and finally the Napoli players (in light blue) all hugging Klose in appreciation.

You can see Klose walking toward the ref before it cuts to replay at the 29-second mark, and a crystal-clear shot of the hand ball at the 55-second mark:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.