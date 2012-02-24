KLM Introduces A New Way To Be Creepy On An aeroplane

Dutch carrier KLM introduced a program this month that lets participating passengers browse each other’s Facebook and LinkedIn profiles. See someone you like and you can request to sit next to them.



NYT aviation blogger Nicola Clark takes a positive view of the program:

On a flight from Amsterdam to São Paulo this week, for example, you could have chosen the director of a British answering service, who has a passion for reggae and jazz; an Italian chemical engineer fluent in Dutch, English, Spanish and Portuguese; or a Norwegian alternative-rock fan en route to visit family in Argentina.

We worry that “Meet & Seat” will be used instead for Facebook-stalking strangers and securing seats next to beautiful women.

People who find the program creepy may decline to participate.

