KLM Figures Out Novel Way To Improve The Business Class Experience

Dutch airline KLM will no longer be selling the middle seat on its flights beginning on March 27th.

The airline will also be serving better food and drinks according to the Wall Street Journal.



Aside from that they will be offering the passengers priority at arrivals and departures.

Business travellers will also reap the benefits of extra baggage allowance and admittance to airport lounges.

The business class will also have sockets to charge mobile devices such as laptops and phones.

