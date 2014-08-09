The Politician Who Famously Resigned In Klingon Is Running For Senate

David Waddell, the former North Carolina councilman who famously tendered his resignation in Klingon earlier this year, has gathered the required 500 signatures needed to be recognised as an official write-in candidate for U.S. Senate this November.

Waddell, the self-proclaimed “Trekkie”, plumber, and former councilman from Indian Trail, N.C. will go on to compete against Sen. Kay Hagan (D), North Carolina House Speaker Thom Tillis (R), and others, the Washington Post reported Friday.

Klingon, of course, is the name of the fictional humanoid alien species born out of Star Trek, whose language bares the same name. North Carolinians first became aware of Waddell’s lingual talents in January 2014, when he resigned from the Indian Trail council using a memorable Klingon farewell.

At the time, Waddell explained his unique resignation letter to The Charlotte Observer.

“Folks don’t know what to think of me half the time. … I might as well have one last laugh,” Wadell said.

But Waddell told the Post he is “going to keep [Klingon] at an absolute minimum because there is a time and place for having fun.”

Rather than focusing on his Trekkie hobby, Waddell, who is running as a constitutional conservative, hopes to advocate for small government if he were to hold office.

