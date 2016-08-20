This backpack can lock via Bluetooth and alert you if your belongings are missing

Few backpacks on the market today come with built-in locks, so it can be easy for pickpocketers to snag something when you set your bag down.

But one startup, called KliFit, is releasing a backpack that keeps your belongings secure with a Bluetooth lock, and can scan the items in the bag to let you know if anything is missing. The ABC Backpack launched a Kickstarter funding campaign on August 15, and has already surpassed its goal.

Its locking system consists of three parts: a belt, a latch, and a locking deck. To lock the bag, you pull the metal latch out of a hidden compartment in the backpack’s back lining, attach it to the belt (which is also stored in the lining), and click the latch into a loading dock on the top of the backpack. When the latch is locked into the deck, the zippers can’t be opened.

The backpack connects to an app, and automatically unlocks when it senses that your phone is nearby. You can also unlock it through the app. If your phone dies or you don’t have it handy, you can also program a “colour code” into the lock that allows you to open it using a combination of long and short clicks. When you tap the lock, a built-in light flashes a certain colour — a short tap changes the colour and a long tap selects it.

The KliFit backpack also comes with three Bluetooth-enabled tags that users can clip to their belongings. The lock’s loading deck can then scan the inside of the backpack to check whether the tagged items are there, and alert the user via the app if anything is missing.

The 33-litre, ballistic-nylon bag also comes with three layers of pockets, which you can use to organise your gear. It also has a number of additional small pockets, as well as an internal battery pack that you can use to charge your mobile device on the go.

You can get a single bag plus a 5,000 mAh battery pack for an early bird price of $125 on Kickstarter, with an anticipated delivery date in April 2017. The bag is expected to retail for $300.

