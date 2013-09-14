The Internet Is Swooning Over The College Football Coach Who Looks Like Ryan Gosling

New Texas Tech head coach Kliff Kingsbury played his first nationally televised ESPN game last night, and the Internet immediately fell in love with him.

Kingsbury, who’s insanely young for a head coach at 34, played quarterback for Texas Tech in the early 2000s before moving into coaching.

He was the offensive architect behind Johnny Manziel’s 2012 season at Texas A&M, and this summer he returned to Lubbock to take the head job for the Red Raiders.

He’s also pretty dreamy, which is the only thing the Internet noticed last night.

Ryan Gosling comparisons were flying around on Twitter all game, and this morning USA Today’s Mike Foss did an essential breakdown of how much the two guys look alike.

It’s close:

There was a swoony GIF of Kingsbury licking his lips from our very own Cork Gaines:

Texas Tech fans love it:

He can still throw the old pigskin around (via @lukezim):

All of this obscures the fact that Kingsbury is one of the country’s best up-and-coming coaches. But the good looks certainly don’t hurt:

