Kliavkoff: Mobile Video Distribution "Broken"

Maybe the mobile phone won’t be the boon to content creators that some had hoped. That’s not because the phones/networks suck, but because the carriers keep the bulk of mobile-video revenue to themselves. And it sounds like NBC wants to renegotiate.

“As an industry we have to fix the mobile video distribution platform,” said NBC U chief digital officer George Kliavkoff, at Myers’ “Economics of the New Television Marketplace” breakfast. The carriers, he said, are keeping 70% of the revenue for themselves and sharing only 9% with content creators.

Said Kliavkoff: “We have to work with the carriers to fix that or we will have to go around them.”

NBC currently has deals to distribute content on Verizon Wireless, Sprint, and AT&T through MobiTV and Qualcomm’s MediaFLO.

