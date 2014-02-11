An Austrian Artist Has Completely Reinvented The Door

Megan Willett
Klemens Torggler evolution door gifYouTube
Austrian artist Klemens Torggler has reinvented the door with his latest project.

Called the Evolution Door (which we first spotted on the blog Colossal), the 4-panel door opens and closes elegantly as though it’s made of pieces of paper. Roggler calls it a “flip panel door” (or “Dryehplattentür”).

Torggler has a few variations on this door, one with the origami-esque triangles that fold out to help the door move, and another system with rods that rotate two square panels.

Currently the door is a prototype, and comes in a glass, steel, and wood version.

Watch the triangle version in action below:

And here’s the steel door with rod system:

