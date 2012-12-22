There Was Nothing Special About The Stock Market In Last 4 Years

It sure felt like a crazy couple years for stocks.



But in the context of history, it wasn’t very crazy at all.

LPL Financial’s Jeff Kleintop recently forwarded to us this chart of the four-year performance of the S&P 500 against the average S&P 500 performance during the last 7 presidential cycles.

“The S&P 500 followed typical four-year election cycle pattern from 2009-2012 despite everything that seemed ‘different this time,'” said Kleintop

The More Thing Change the More They Stay the Same

The S&P 500 during four year presidential election cycle

Photo: LPL Financial

