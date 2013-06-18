This Kleiner Perkins VC Says Google Glass Turned Her Into A Super mum

Trae Vassallo KPCB Partner

Trae Vassallo wants to “dispel the myths” about Google Glass.



Vassallo is a Glass owner and a general partner at venture capitalist firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

She was talking about wearable tech on stage today at the Bloomberg Next Big Thing Summit.

Vassallo often wears Google Glass in “sunglass mode” with darkened lenses. She tends to wear them on top of her head, not over her face, unless she’s driving or running around outside with her kids.

Vassallo admitted being “mortified” the first time she wore Google Glass in public. But since then, she’s become a fan. She said the device’s built-in video and still cameras have made her a “superparent.”

“I’ve taken thousands of photos of my kids and amazing video,” she said. With Glass, she’s captured moments that would’ve slipped away if she’d had to reach for a camera.

Likewise, Vassallo feels more efficient. Using Glass, she can do research and book appointments, even while driving, without taking her eyes off the road.

She says that there are two common myths about Google Glass:

People can use Google Glass secretly. But they can’t because, when they’re using the display, “their eyes are looking up and to the right,” she said.

Google Glass can’t always hear your commands. Not true: Glass is very good at detecting your voice from background noise: She can even use it in the car, with kids screaming and the radio on. “It’s like Siri that really works,” she said.

On the other hand, she said there’s a drawback to Google Glass, too.

“The social awkwardness is real,” she said. There’s a term for that, “glasshole,” though she didn’t use that word.

So despite how much she likes Glass, she’s pretty sure that wrist-based devices will be bigger with the typical consumer, at least at first, because “it’s much more socially acceptable to wear a device on a wrist.”

