Fortune Goes After Ray Lane's 'Success Stories,' And Lane Cancels A Speaking Event

Kleiner Perkins partner Ray Lane is the chairman of Hewlett-Packard, which is going through a rough time.



Perhaps as a result, Lane has kept an exceedingly low profile this year.

So it was notable when the Commonwealth Club, a San Francisco-based public-affairs forum, announced that Lane would speak in late November about his cleantech investing record.

But then Dan Primack of Fortune argued that none of the companies described as “success stories” in a Commonwealth Club email promoting the event were bona fide successes.

Primack says that they are, at best, wait-and-see stories.

One company, Think NA, has gone out of business and isn’t even listed on Kleiner’s website as a portfolio company anymore. Fisker, an electric car maker Lane championed, lost a government loan earlier this year. Another company cancelled its IPO.

Now we notice that Lane cancelled the event, which was due to be taped for television.

Of course, there’s another reason besides the Fortune critique that may explain why Lane cancelled.

The week before, HP announced a massive writedown that it said was related to alleged fraud at its Autonomy unit—an acquisition Lane had reportedly encouraged then-CEO Léo Apotheker to pursue.

We asked HP, Kleiner, and the Commonwealth Club for more information about the cancellation and haven’t heard back. We’ll update if we do.

