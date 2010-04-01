Kleiner Perkins Doubles The iFund To $200 Million, Ready To Fund iPad App Makers

Photo: Associated Press

Kleiner Perkins announced today that it is doubling the size of its iFund to $200 million, up from $100 million.The iFund is dedicated to funding startups building applications for the iPhone and iPad. It launched in 2008.



So far, Kleiner has made good bets. It has invested in Booyah, Cooliris, GOGII, iControl, InMobi, ngmoco, Pelago, Pinger, Shazam, Shopkick, Zynga mobile and three unannounced ventures.

In the release, it ticked off some stats on the companies its funded so far:

More than $100 million of 2010 mobile revenue

More than 100 million aggregate mobile downloads

An amazing 18 titles reached the Top 10 on the App Store

It also added specific highlights on a per company basis:

GOGII’s 5.5 million users have sent 2 billion messages through textPlus

ngmoco’s titles are installed on over one-third of iPhone OS devices and played 20 million minutes each day

Pinger launched 10 apps into the App Store Top 100 in a single month

Shazam’s 50 million worldwide users are tagging over 2 million songs per day

Booyah’s MyTown has over 1.6 million users doing 4 million location check-ins per day

