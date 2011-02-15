Kleiner Perkins Buys $38 Million, 0.07% Stake In Facebook

Storied Silicon Valley VC firm Kleiner Perkins is about to buy .0007% of Facebook for $38 million, the WSJ reports.



The valuation is $52 billion.

If Facebook IPOs at a whopping $200 billion – big if – that’ll be a 4X return. Not that great.

But let’s be serious: KP is buying more than Facebook stock here.

It’s buying a less embarrassing answer to pesky questions from limited partners who keep hearing about this Jesse Eisenberg/Mark Zuckerberg guy and Goldman Sach’s huge investment.

