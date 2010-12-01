Kleiner Perkins Set To Invest In Twitter At $4 Billion Valuation

Twitter is close to closing on a new round of funding from Kleiner Perkins at a valuation approaching $4 billion, TechCrunch’s Michael Arrington reports.



Kleiner Perkins has apparently all but won the bidding war for Twitter, which has seen interest from DST and Andreessen-Horowitz, as well as from potential acquirers Google and Facebook.

TechCrunch reports that the deal is not done, but that it is far enough along that it would be “legally difficult” for Twitter to pass on Kleiner.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.