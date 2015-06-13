John Doerr's pick for next Twitter CEO: Google's product chief or Netflix CEO Reed Hastings

While there’s already rampant speculation over who should be the next full time CEO of Twitter, Kleiner Perkins’ legendary partner John Doerr dropped his own two cents on who he thinks would be a good replacement to interim CEO Jack Dorsey.

“Reed Hastings would be a good CEO at Twitter. I think Sundar [Pichai] at Google would be a great CEO at Twitter,” Doerr said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang.

“I think there’s a lot talent out there. I think the board will do a good job in finding somebody to fill Dick’s shoes,” he added.

When told those two already have a fulltime job, Doerr simply answered, “I expect the CEO that’s recruited to Twitter will have a job.”

Doerr didn’t provide any further thought to his reasoning, but he did note that Costolo’s done a great job as CEO, bringing the company from roughly $US3 billion to over $US24 billion in market cap.

Doerr also gave the golden answer to making Twitter a better overall product: “I’d like to see Twitter easier to use for my mum.”

Costolo announced his resignation from Twitter’s CEO role on Thursday, allowing Jack Dorsey to step in as interim CEO. Doerr was one of the early investors in Twitter, but mentioned he was not consulted about the recent management shake up during the interview.

