Kleiner Perkins' iFund Pumps Money Into iPhone Game Company Ngmoco

, the iPhone game company started by former Electronic Arts (ERTS) exec Neil Young, has raised a round of funding from Kleiner Perkins via its iFund, the $100 million pile of money reserved for companies developing iPhone apps.



Kleiner Perkins partner and another former EA exec Bing Gordon joined the ngmoco board. The amount of the funding was not disclosed, but Maples Investments also joined the round.

We expect to hear about a lot more iPhone game developers raising money: 12 of the top 20 paid iPhone and iPod touch apps are games, as are 8 of the top 20 free apps.

