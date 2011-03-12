Kleiner Perkins Already Selling Its Twitter Stock

Kleiner Perkins is already selling some of the stock it bought in Twitter just last December, Henry Blodget reports.



We heard from a source that Kleiner has already unloaded some of its stock on private markets, quickly making a profit as Twitter’s valuation has skyrocketed. Kleiner partner John Doerr has not responded to emails for comment, and we have not confirmed the the stock sales.

Kleiner invested at a valuation of $3.7 billion, and a recent Sharespost auction valued Twitter at $7.8 billion.

Kleiner’s decision to sell stock on private markets so quickly after investing raises a host of questions about Kleiner’s role at Twitter and the lack of regulation in secondary private markets, which we investigate further in the post below.

