Kleiner Perkins Already Selling Its Twitter Stock

Jay Yarow
Twitter COO Dick Costolo

Kleiner Perkins is already selling some of the stock it bought in Twitter just last December, Henry Blodget reports.

We heard from a source that Kleiner has already unloaded some of its stock on private markets, quickly making a profit as Twitter’s valuation has skyrocketed. Kleiner partner John Doerr has not responded to emails for comment, and we have not confirmed the the stock sales.

Kleiner invested at a valuation of $3.7 billion, and a recent Sharespost auction valued Twitter at $7.8 billion.

Kleiner’s decision to sell stock on private markets so quickly after investing raises a host of questions about Kleiner’s role at Twitter and the lack of regulation in secondary private markets, which we investigate further in the post below.

