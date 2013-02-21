Ajit Nazre, The VC At The centre Of The Kleiner Sex Scandal, Has Resurfaced On The Other Side Of The Planet

Photo: Google+

Two key players in the Kleiner Perkins sex scandal are now at opposite ends of the world.Ajit Nazre and Ellen Pao allegedly had an affair that went sour when they worked together as partners at the venture-capital firm.



Pao filed a lawsuit, alleging that Nazre had pressured her into beginning the relationship and that he and other partners retaliated against her after she broke it off. Kleiner strongly denied Pao’s claims, and both Nazre and Pao ended up leaving the firm.

As the case ground through the court system—it’s currently mired in an appeals process—Nazre seemed to have disappeared. The most we’d heard was that Nazre was exploring raising a fund last summer, and one sighting placed him in the Lufthansa lounge at London’s Heathrow Airport—presumably on his way to Germany.

But now, we’ve learned, Nazre has found new work in India.

MediaNama, an Indian news site, says that Nazre joined Reliance Infotel, an Indian telecom last November.

He’s now advising Reliance on launching a mobile video-ad network, MediaNama reported earlier this month.

That’s especially interesting, since one of Nazre’s highest-profile investment for Kleiner was InMobi, an India-based operator of a mobile-advertising network. Kleiner replaced Nazre on the board of InMobi with former Twitter executive Mike Abbott last year.

The MediaNama reports refer to Nazre by what appears to be his given name, Aniruddha, instead of Ajit, the name he used as a Kleiner partner. We noticed that his Google+ profile also uses Aniruddha, and a new LinkedIn profile he set up lists him simply as “A Nazre.” A 2009 speaker biography for Nazre lists his full name as “Aniruddha Arvind ‘Ajit’ Nazre.”

Nazre did not respond to requests for comment on his new position. Kleiner likewise did not respond to a request for comment.

Pao, meanwhile, has remained in the Bay Area. She recently attended the birthday of AllThingsD executive editor Kara Swisher, a high-profile social event in the technology scene, and we hear she’s been exploring raising a fund for startup investments.

She’s also actively giving business advice on Quora, the question-and-answer site where she first revealed that Kleiner had fired her.

