Kleiner Invests In Another Electric Car Company

Kleiner Perkins partner Trae Vassallo said the legendary VC firm is investing in another electric car company, one that is at “the other end of the spectrum” from high end electrics like Fisker and Tesla.



Of course, because this is Kleiner, that’s all we get. No name, no amount, no nothing. Just this hint: the new company is “really focused on driving volume to make a difference.”

Well, that’s everyone, actually. Tesla has its Model S, and Fisker says it’d like to make a mass market vehicle, as well.

Greentech Media throws out a few names: Bright Automotive, Miles EV, Reva or even BYD. We’ll scratch all but Miles EV off the list, because it’s the only one that really fits. The company is very confident about its chances for selling a mass market electric sedan which it will unveil on Tuesday.

That said, we’d be surprised if they were the lucky recipients.

To this point Kleiner has invested in Fisker, and is partnering with Think Automotive.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.