Warriors Player Describes The Trait That Makes Stephen Curry So Good

The Golden State Warriors have the best record in the NBA at 22-3.

A big part of their success this season has been the continued development of their backcourt of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In a Q&A with ESPN’s Ethan Strauss, Klay Thompson described he and Curry’s partnership as “the best backcourt in the league.” Later, as the conversation drifted towards Thompson’s rising confidence, the two began to talk about the perception of athletes needing to be humble.

Thompson said that athletes like Curry couldn’t be successful if they were actually humble. Curry may feign unselfishness to the media, but you can’t be humble and do the things he does on the court, Thompson argued. From ESPN:

ESPN: Best in the world, you’re not going to be humble. Thompson: Yeah, yeah. You didn’t get here being humble. That’s for dang sure. ESPN: Steph’s not humble. Thompson: Look at the way he plays. Is that humble? ESPN: No, no. Thompson: No humble man can take those shots. ESPN: No humble man would. Looking back on it, he always said he was going to be in the NBA at that frame. You’d have to have some sort of image of grandeur to think that. Thompson: Definitely. He gotta put on a front to the media, he got to.

Curry has become a fan-favourite across the league for his electric style of play, a combination of crafty ball-handling and impossible marksmanship from anywhere on the court.

Curry relishes in throwing players off with a quick dribble and pull-up:





Other times, Curry will just pull up from 28 feet out for a game-winner:

No, Curry’s game is not humble, and we wouldn’t like him half as much if it was.

