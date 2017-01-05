Klay Thompson's joke helped lighten a conversation about shoe sponsors when the Warriors met with Kevin Durant

When Kevin Durant met with the Golden State Warriors during free agency, he was reportedly impressed by Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala joining the meeting.

However, with Curry in the room, a big obstacle stood, and a potentially tense conversation, stood in the way of Durant joining the team — shoe sponsors.

According to ESPN, Warriors staff worried that Durant’s deal with Nike and Curry’s deal with Under Armour could undo a potential deal.

During the meeting, the topic came up, and it was actually Thompson, who is signed to the Chinese shoe company Anta, who helped ease any potential tension. While Curry tried to explain that he and Durant teaming up and winning big together would be good for Nike, Thompson cracked a joke.

Thompson, who ESPN reports looked to be on the verge of falling asleep, asked, “Is it good for Anta?” The room burst into laughter, according to ESPN.

While it was a small moment, the levity it provided may have been key. The Warriors’ VR pitch to Durant apparently backfired when the goggles malfunctioned, and after a dramatic Western Conference Finals series (which the Warriors won over Durant’s Thunder) a tense conversation about shoe sponsors could have foiled the entire plan.

Instead, Thompson reportedly brightened the mood and helped the chemistry between the five stars click.

