An honest mistake by Klay Thompson in his postgame press conference sums up how bleak things are for the Warriors

After getting blown out by the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals, the Golden State Warriors now face a steep, 3-1 deficit.

For a team that posted the greatest regular-season record in NBA history, winning three straight games — or even two straight to tie the series — is not inconceivable, particularly when two of them are at home.

But in NBA history, only nine teams have ever come back from a 3-1 deficit to win the series. Furthermore, it’s not just that the Thunder have beaten the Warriors three times in four tries — they have flattened them, looking convincingly better in nearly every aspect of the game.

Suffice to say things are bleak for the Warriors.

Perhaps more than any stat or video analysis, this can best be summed up by Klay Thompson looking for a bright spot in his postgame press conference after Game 4. Thompson, examining the box score said, “We had 40 assists, that’s a positive, but…” before trailing off.

As he looked closer, he said, “Is that right? Nope, never mind — 15. Sheesh. Way off.”

It’s a bummer for the Warriors, but a funny moment, nonetheless. Thompson will have to dig deeper than the stat sheet to find a ray of hope for Golden State.

Klay sums up the night. This is classic. pic.twitter.com/YYdEkJnIM8

— Guy Haberman (@GuyHaberman) May 25, 2016

