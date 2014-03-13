16 Amazing Photos Of Mounted Animals And Fossils Living On In A Storage Basement

Austrian photographer Klaus Pichler insists he did not rearrange the stuffed animals, fossils, and models stored in the labyrinthine basement of Vienna’s Museum of Natural History, so apparently one of the curators has a sense of humour.

“It all started when I happened to catch a glimpse through a basement window of the museum one night and saw an office desk, computer, shelves and a stuffed antelope,” Pichler wrote.

As captured in Pichler’s series, “Skeletons in the Closet,” the retired exhibits have a strange second life in the basement, with a stuffed fox snarling at a stuffed fawn, cavemen sitting on sofas, and more.

Below are some photos from the series (see more in his book):

