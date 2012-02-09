Co-founder Of Billion-Dollar Startup Klarna Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of A 19-Year-Old At The W Hotel

Niklas Adalberth cofounded Klarna in 2005.

A Swedish man named Niklas Adalberth, 30, was arrested for allegedly molesting a Texas woman on Saturday evening, the New York Post reports.A second Swede, Jens Saltin, 31, was also allegedly involved and arrested.



The New York State court docket system confirms Adalberth’s arrest.

Adalberth appears to be one of the co-founders, and Saltin the vice president of sales in the Netherlands office, of Sweden-based startup Klarna.

Klarna is a 600-person company that raised $155 million from General Atlantic, DST Global and Sequoia Capital in December. It is a shopping platform that minimizes fraud; it moves $2.5 billion sent by 6 million users across 14,000 merchants.

The men were arrested in Manhattan. According to New York Post, the 19-year-old woman claims Adalberth straddled her while Saltin ripped off her clothing and forcibly fondled her. The attack allegedly occurred around 8 pm at The W Hotel at Lexington Avenue and East 50th Street.

We called Klarna’s U.S. press representative who said she could not comment. Our call was the first she had heard of the story.

We’ve reached out to Klarna’s press team and will update the story when there is more information.

UPDATE: We received the following statement from Klarna –

“We are aware of the alleged incident in New York City involving Niklas Adalberth and Jens Saltin. Both Mr. Adalberth and Mr. Saltin maintain their innocence and have taken temporary leave from the company while the matter is being investigated.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.