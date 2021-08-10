CBA CEO Matt Comyn and Klarna Group CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

Klarna has temporarily waived its 5.5% merchant fee for a period of six months.

It does so in partnership with the Commonwealth Bank, which holds a stake now worth around $2 billion.

The announcement comes as Klarna struggles to make an impact in the Australian market, with just 2% of the merchants Afterpay boasts.

Klarna is trying another major push into the Australia after failing to hit its stride in the first eighteen months.

The $40 billion buy now, pay later behemoth has struggled to find a foothold in Australia since it launched in January 2020, even with the support of the country’s largest bank, but both are readying a second assault on the overcrowded market.

On Tuesday, Klarna and the Commonwealth Bank announced they would suspend fees for CBA merchants over the next six months, temporarily waiving its usual 5.5% fee on top of a standard 30 cents per transaction.

“We are delighted to make this offer available to retailers, big or small, as part of our broader commitment to be a growth partner for the Australian retailers,” Klarna chief expansion officer Camilla Giesecke said. “We hope this will go some way in supporting their business in the short term, in the lead up to peak shopping season.”

The BNPL platform said it would also offer “continued marketing support, working closely with them to identify opportunities to drive brand awareness and engagement through social media, Klarna media services, and in-app

content and activations.”

While pitched by both as a way of offering “extra support” to retailers during lockdown, the move is undeniably also an attempt to broaden Klarna’s local commercial footprint. It has signed up less than 1,000 merchants nationally, compared to more than 45,000 signed up with Afterpay, which charges them between 4% and 6%.

Founded in Sweden all the way back in 2005, Klarna has dominated the European market to become the continent’s most valuable private startup. It has paid off handsomely for CBA which has maintained a 5% stake for roughly $400 million. On paper, the same share is now worth in the realm of $2 billion.

“With over 90 million users and more than 250,000 merchants globally, Klarna’s ambition is to become Australians’ favourite way to shop, while delivering incremental growth for Australian retailers,” Giesecke said.

While it has proved successful in new markets like the United States, it has failed to take off in Australia, likely the reason why senior Australian management departed the company earlier this year.

Simultaneously, it faces new competitive threats as the already jam-packed payment niche is forced to make room for PayPal, Apple, and Citibank.

Launched last month, PayPal’s ‘Pay in 4’ option charges no late fees for consumers, distinguishing it from the likes of Afterpay, Klarna and Zip.

The announcement comes just one week after Afterpay made global headlines, revealing a $39 billion all-scrip offer from Square, which will integrate it into its own consumer Cash app.

As new competitors breath down its neck, the window for Klarna to find its feet appears to be closing.