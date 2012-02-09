Klarna Executives Who Were Arrested For Alleged Sexual Assault Of A 19-Year-Old Take Leaves Of Absence

Niklas Adalberth cofounded Klarna in 2005.

Earlier we wrote about a New York Post article that said two men were arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old girl on Saturday night.Those men seemed to be two Klarna executives, Niklas Adalberth and Jens Saltin. Adalberth is one of the co-founders, and Saltin is the vice president of sales in the Netherlands office.



Klarna is a billion-dollar Swedish shopping startup.

We just received a statement from the company about the arrests. Klarna says the two men are indeed Klarna executives and they’re temporarily leaving the startup while the allegations are investigated.

Here’s its statement:

“We are aware of the alleged incident in New York City involving Niklas Adalberth and Jens Saltin. Both Mr. Adalberth and Mr. Saltin maintain their innocence and have taken temporary leave from the company while the matter is being investigated.”

Here is the original report.

