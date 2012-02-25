Sexual Assault Case Dismissed For Executives Of Billion-Dollar Startup Klarna

Niklas Adalberth cofounded Klarna in 2005.

A few weeks ago two Klarna executives were arrested. Jens Saltin and Niklas Adalberth allegedly sexually assaulted a teenage girl at the W Hotel in midtown Manhattan.Adalberth is one of Klarna’s co-founders, and Saltin is the vice president of sales in the Netherlands office.



Klarna is a billion-dollar Swedish shopping startup.

After being released on a $10,000 bail, the two took a leave of absence from the company.

Today the New York District Attorney’s office released a statement saying the case was dismissed.

After conducting a thorough investigation that included but was not limited to interviewing relevant witnesses, viewing surveillance video and other hotel records and speaking extensively with the complainant we have concluded that we cannot prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Klarna has welcomed back the executives to its company. Here is the official statement:

As we have been expecting all along, the accusations brought against our employees have now been proven entirely unfounded and all charges have been dismissed.

Our employees did nothing wrong, did not break any law and should thus never have ended up in this very unfortunate situation. We now leave this incident behind us and welcome back our employees to their central roles within the company.”

