The model from Calvin Klein's 'upskirt' ad responds to critics: 'I LOVE this photo'

The model who appears in the “upskirt” Calvin Klein ad has responded to the backlash the image has provoked.

The image, which appeared on the fashion label’s Instagram page, is shot below and between the legs of Danish actress and model Klara Kristin, revealing her underwear.

The photo is juxtaposed alongside the tagline “I flash in #mycalvins”.

The ad sparked a huge negative social media reaction and led the National Center of Sexual Exploitation to launch a petition calling on Calvin Klein to “stop glamorizing sexual harassment and assault” and demanding the brand issue an apology to victims of sexual harassment and assault.

But Kristin is a big fan of the ad.

She posted the image to her Instagram account on Saturday, writing:

“I ✨LOVE✨ this photo @harleyweir took of me ???? …all this discussion about it makes me think about how alienated and scared some people are to the female human body… Be and love yourself and your sexuality ✨????✨ #girlpower @calvinklein

Calvin Klein has yet to respond publicly about the fierce criticism the ad has drawn and has not responded to Business Insider’s requests for comment.

As we reported last week, the ad still appears on Calvin Klein’s Instagram page, where the brand has gone on to post additional sexually provocative images under the “I ____ in #mycalvins” tagline.

