HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Octagonal Penthouse In New York City Is Back On The Market For $100 Million

One of the most expensive properties in Manhattan — an 8,000-square-foot penthouse condominium in the CitySpire building on West 56th Street — has returned to market for $100 million, The Real Deal reports.



Owner Steven Klar, president of Long Island real estate developer The Klar organisation, first listed the blockbuster with a broker apartment last July.

But he pulled the listing after about six months when it failed to sell. It just reappeared on StreetEasy, and it looks like Klar is acting as his own broker, The Real Deal notes.

The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Klar purchased the apartment in 1993 for $4.5 million as “raw space.” It now spans three floors, and includes a separate guest apartment one floor below.

