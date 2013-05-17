HOUSE OF THE DAY: An Octagonal Penthouse In New York City Is Back On The Market For $100 Million

Julie Zeveloff
$100 million city spire penthouse

One of the most expensive properties in Manhattan — an 8,000-square-foot penthouse condominium in the CitySpire building on West 56th Street — has returned to market for $100 million, The Real Deal reports.

Owner Steven Klar, president of Long Island real estate developer The Klar organisation, first listed the blockbuster with a broker apartment last July.

But he pulled the listing after about six months when it failed to sell. It just reappeared on StreetEasy, and it looks like Klar is acting as his own broker, The Real Deal notes.

The penthouse is octagon-shaped and has six bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Klar purchased the apartment in 1993 for $4.5 million as “raw space.” It now spans three floors, and includes a separate guest apartment one floor below.

The entryway is reminiscent of Versailles.

Famed architect Juan Pablo Molyneux designed the apartment.

The home has an eat-in chef's kitchen with adjacent butler's pantry.

Unbelievable views from the dining room.

The master bath has hunter green marble, mahogany finishes, and bronze fixtures.

There are 135 windows in the penthouse.

The master bedroom encompasses an entire floor of the penthouse.

The apartment has views of most New York City bridges and Central Park.

The CitySpire building was constructed in 1988.

CitySpire opened in 1988. That's one unique looking penthouse.

